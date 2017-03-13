Canadian qualifier stuns world No. 1 Murray at Indian Wells

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil defeated British world No. 1 Andy Murray 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) to reach the third round in Indian Wells, California, Kazinform has learnt from EFE.

The win on Saturday night was the first for Pospisil, in five meetings with Murray and the biggest in the 26-year-old Canadian's career, so far.

According to BBC, although Pospisil is a qualifier in this tournament, he has been ranked as high as 25th in the world and beat both Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans in Britain's Davis Cup victory over Canada in February.