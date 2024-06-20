Canadian universities to help open new Technology University in Kazakhstan

Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Saysat Nurbek revealed the plans to open a new Technology Institute in Zhezkazgan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Government signed a relevant decree. 90 million tenge was allocated for the opening of the Technology Institute. A special working group was set up to develop its curricula in association with Canadian universities. The akimat allocated land plots for its construction, Nurbek told a briefing.

He said students would major in metallurgy, computer engineering and environmental specialties.

Foundation programs will start next year since the key requirement of Canadian partners is language proficiency.