TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:29, 20 June 2024 | GMT +6

    Canadian universities to help open new Technology University in Kazakhstan

    Students
    Photo credit: UzA

    Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Saysat Nurbek revealed the plans to open a new Technology Institute in Zhezkazgan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The Government signed a relevant decree. 90 million tenge was allocated for the opening of the Technology Institute. A special working group was set up to develop its curricula in association with Canadian universities. The akimat allocated land plots for its construction, Nurbek told a briefing.

    He said students would major in metallurgy, computer engineering and environmental specialties.

    Foundation programs will start next year since the key requirement of Canadian partners is language proficiency.

