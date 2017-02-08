Canadians thank Almaty for hosting Universiade 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The national team of Canada chose a great way to thank Almaty for hosting the 28th World Winter Universiade at its closing ceremony, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Canadian team carried a banner saying Almatyga rakhmet! (Thank you, Almaty!) during the Parade of the Athletes.



Medalists and participants of the Universiade will be honored at the closing ceremony in Almaty.



Over 2,000 athletes from 57 countries are participating in the parade.



Canada was ranked 13th in the overall medal tally with one gold, one silver and one bronze medal.