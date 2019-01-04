EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:11, 04 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Cancer Centre opens in Turkestan rgn

    None
    None
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM A Cancer Centre has opened at the regional hospital, the regional healthcare department's press service reports.

    The centre is purposed to take prophylactic measures, provide diagnosis, treatment and medical rehabilitation to cancer patients. Its goal is to increase five-year survival through decreasing cancer mortality and increasing early diagnosis, updating screening.

    The centre is to provide chemotherapy, hormonal therapy and targeted therapy for outpatients.

    The centre is equipped with the up-to-date medical equipment. There is a cytological, anatomic, clinical and biochemical laboratory in the centre.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Turkestan region Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!