Cancer claims 13,000 lives in Kazakhstan each year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Cancer incidence is higher in women than in men,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

«Over 205,000 cancer patients are monitored in Kazakhstan so far. Above 37,000 new cancer cases are recorded annually. Cancer incidence is higher in women than in men, 57% and 43% correspondingly, since breast cancer is one of the most diagnosed cancers in the country. 56% of cancer patients are people of active working age of 18-64 years old,» Minister Giniyat said.

Breast cancer takes the lead (13.2%), followed by lung (10%) and colorectal (9.3%) cancers in Kazakhstan. Annually cancer claims 13,000 lives in the country. It is the second leading cause of death. Lung cancer (16.3%) leads in death rates, second comes stomach cancer at 12%, while colorectal cancer rounds up the top three.

The minister noted the most cancer cases were reported in Kostanay, Akmola, Aktobe and Mangistau regions in 2022.