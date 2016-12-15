Cancer-stricken kids from Kazakhstan showcase their drawings at UN

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An exhibition of drawings of children undergoing treatment at oncological hospitals of Kazakhstan was organized in Geneva within the framework of celebration of 25 years of Kazakhstan's Independence by Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the support of "Ismet" Public Fund, MPL company, and Pfeiser company.

The exhibition themed "Energy" is a part of art-therapy offered by well-known Kazakhstani artists and is called to support children, their families and loved ones, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.



80 drawings dating back to 2014-2015 as well as works from 2016 are on display at the exhibition. The drawings were created under the guidance of eminent Kazakhstani artists and sculptors Eduard Kazaryan, Marat Bekeyev and Andrey Noda.



Permanent Representatives of Kazakhstan to the UN Zhanar Aitzhanova and Chair of the Cultural Activities Committee at UNOG Mr. Francesco Pisano addressed the opening ceremony of the exhibition. Zhanar Aitzhanova noted the unique character of the project that not only gives positive emotions to the children, but also reproaches countries and cultures.



The exhibition is also aimed at building the cultural bridge between East and West, in this case between Central Asia and Kazakhstan on the one hand and Western Europe on the other hand.



Organizers of the exhibition wanted the little artists and their parents to feel they are not alone and that there are people on this planet who are going through the same challenges and fight the same disease.



The exhibition is set to run until December 23, 2016.



