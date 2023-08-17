EN
    10:47, 17 August 2023

    Cancers among younger Americans under 50 on rise: study

    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM Cancers among younger Americans under 50 years of age are increasing at an alarming rate, with gastrointestinal cancers climbing at the fastest rates, according to a new study published on Wednesday.

    In this cohort study of 562,145 people with early-onset cancer in the United States from 2010 to 2019, the incidence rates of early-onset cancers increased substantially over this period, Xinhua reports.

    Although breast cancer had the highest number of incident cases, gastrointestinal cancers had the fastest-growing incidence rates among all early-onset cancers, according to the study published in JAMA Network Open.

    These data may be useful for the development of surveillance strategies and funding priorities, said the study.


