    17:46, 25 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Candidacies of Healthcare and Culture Ministers approved

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today's sitting of the Majilis committee for economic reform and regional development the deputies agreed on the candidacies of Arystanbek Mukhamediuly for a post of a Minister and Culture Minister and Yelzhan Birtanov for a post of a Healthcare Minister of Kazakhstan.

    At the instruction of the Kazakh PM, head of the PM's Office Nurlan Aldabergenov has introduced the candidacies.

    After considerations, the committee made a conclusion on recommending the submitted candidacies of Arystanbek Mukhamediuly for appointing as the Minister and Culture Minister and Yelzhan Birtanov for appointment as the Healthcare Minister of Kazakhstan.

