Candidate for presidency Karakat Abden met locals in Talgar

KONAYEV. KAZINFORM Candidate for presidency Karakat Abden met with the voters in Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

She visited the milk processing and sour-milk products workshops of Saiypzhamal Otep in the village of Tuzdybastau. She said that this family is an indicative of continuity of generations when the national interests and traditions laid the foundation for the family-run business. She, her children and grandchildren make their contribution to the country’s development producing kurt, airan, zhent.

As earlier reported, the pre-election campaigning started on October 21 to end on November 19. The presidential elections will be held on November 20. The Central Election Commission registered 6 presidential candidates.