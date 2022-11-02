EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:11, 02 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Candidate for presidency Karakat Abden met locals in Yessik

    None
    KONAYEV. KAZINFORM Candidate for presidency Karakat Abden met with the voters in the town of Yessik, Almaty region, Kazinform reports.

    The locals, specialists of preschool educational centres took part in the meeting to debate children’s security issues.

    Earlier she visited Talgar town in Almaty region.

    As earlier reported, the pre-election campaigning started on October 21 to end on November 19. The presidential elections will be held on November 20. The Central Election Commission registered 6 presidential candidates.


    Tags:
    Almaty region 2022 Presidential Election Elections
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!