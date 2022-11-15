Candidate for president Meiram Kazhyken meets members of education trade unions in Kaskelen

KASKELEN. KAZINFORM – Presidential candidate Meiram Kazhyken held a meeting with members of the education trade unions in Kaskelen, Kazinform cites the press service of the candidate’s headquarters.

Candidate for presidency Meiram Kazhyken told the teachers about his election program, noting the high status of teachers in children’s upbringing and identity formation.

The meeting also discussed housing issues, election of akims (governors) of all levels, social protection, development of independent trade unions as part of the civil society, and increasing the quality of medical services.

The presidential election campaign begun on October 21, 2022, and will end the day before the election.

Kazakhstan is to hold early presidential elections on November 20, 2022.