EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:09, 24 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Canelo Alvarez temporarily suspended for failed drugs test

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Nevada Athletic Commission temporarily suspended Mexican boxer Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Sportinform reports.

    The Сommission will determine the boxer's fate on April 10.

    It is to be recalled that the rematch between Canelo and Kazakh boxer Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin, the holder of the unified WBA, WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight titles, is scheduled to be held on May 5 in Las Vegas. Earlier, Golden Boy Promotions announced that Alvarez tested positive for Clenbuterol, a banned substance which can be used in sports to enhance stamina and lose fat retaining the muscle mass.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!