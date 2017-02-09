Canelo blames Golovkin for dragging out talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez blamed WBC, IBF, IBO and WBA middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin for dragging out the negotiations on their possible fight which started last year, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Canelo claims his team made a lucrative offer to Golovkin, however, the Kazakhstan was not satisfied with it. According to reports, Golovkin is looking for a respectable percentage of the revenue.



"It's what I want [to fight Golovkin]. An offer was made to Golovkin, and they asked for the horns of the moon. They said that they wouldn't do it for that amount, [but it's more than they've ever made]. We made a good offer, but right now I'm focused on May 6, which is something is already finalized," Canelo told ESPN Deportes.