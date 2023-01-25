Canelo dances to popular Kazakh song during training

ASTANA. KAZINFORM World’s undisputed super-middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez paused his training session to dance to a popular Kazakh song «Toiga Shashu» performed by Mekhovaya 8/1 band, Kazinform reports.

A video of Canelo dancing emotionally in response to the «challenge» from Kazakhstani Bek Nurmaganbet was caught on a camera and published on Promotion Solutions’ official Instagram account.

«Canelo deeply respects the Kazakh people and art. He is especially fond of dancing, getting a great impression of Kazakh songs,» the publication reads.

«The training, which we conducted together with the world-famous boxer, absolute champion, our partner Saul (Canelo) Alvarez @canelo, was a great experience for our guys. Every moment of the exercise was useful and interesting. Training in the same hall with the famous master of leather gloves helped to increase cooperation between the two countries,» the promotion company adds.

Screen from video/instagram.com/suleimen_promotions_official