Canelo: Fight with GGG to determine P4P king

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez expects that his fight with undefeated middleweight champion Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin of Kazakhstan will determine the strongest boxer in the world, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Canelo told Fight Network that his fight with Chavez Jr. was a personal thing, whereas the fight with Golovkin will be a professional one.



The Mexican start admitted that he is obsessed with defeating GGG. He believes that their fight will determine the world's pound-for-pound king.



He also added that it took 5-6 years to make some fights, but the September fight with Golovkin was made in the right time.