Canelo: “I am ready to fight Golovkin anytime!”

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the presser before his fight with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (50-2-1, 32 KOs) the Mexican star Saul Alvarez "Canelo" (48-1-1, 34 KOs) told about a possible fight with GGG, Sports.kz reports.

According to Universo Deportivo, he said he is "ready to fight Golovkin anytime".

Canelo vs. Chavez is scheduled for May 6th in Las Vegas. Gennady Golovkin is set to step back into the boxing ring on March 18th to fight Daniel Jacobs at Madison Square Garden in New York. In case both Canelo and Golovkin win, they might meet fight in September as their promoters Oscar de la Hoya and Tom Loeffler have a verbal agreement on that.