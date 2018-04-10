Canelo may escape punishment for doping - expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Sports columnist for The Sweet Science and The Prizefighters, David Avila told Sports.kz what Canelo's punishment for getting caught doping before a rematch with Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin may be.

"As for the punishment that the Nevada Athletic Commission will impose, I am not sure as to what it will be if there will be any at all. Although traces of a prohibited substance were found in Alvarez's samples in February, he was tested recently - and turned out to be clean. It all depends on the Athletic Commission. Previously, it allowed an MMA fighter to fight, despite testing positive for doping before a big fight," Avila said.

As previously reported, the final decision on Canelo's case will be made on April 18. However, team Alvarez already pulled out of the fight with GGG scheduled for May 5.