Canelo: My team is against fight with Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez hints that his team is against his fight with undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin.

According to Golovkin's VKontakte page, Canelo said he is ready to face Golovkin any day to dispel his fans' doubts but his team is against it.



Golovkin and Canelo were expected to clash this September. However, Canelo vacated the WBC middleweight title earlier in May and their encounter was postponed till September 2017.



Earlier Canelo's promoter Oscar De La Hoya confirmed that the fight is going to happen.



"People have been asking for that fight for over a year now. People were asking for Pacquiao vs. Mayweather for eight years. This fight will happen next year and when we are ready, we will do it. Canelo is fighting at 154, Golovkin at 160. When Canelo is ready for that weight we will make it happen," De La Hoya told Boxingnewsonline.net.