Canelo's hand injury to keep him off ring until yearend

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Mexican boxer Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez (48-1-1, 34KOs) sustained a hand injury during his ninth knockout victory over British champion Liam Smith on September 17.

Canelo captured the WBO Junior Middleweight title, but will be unable to fight in 2016 due to the injury. Earlier it was reported that the Mexican's next fight will be held on December 10.



According to reports, Canelo sustained an avulsion fracture, but won't need surgery.



He is likely to return to the ring in May 2017. Canelo's promoter Oscar De La Hoya recently declared that he might face the middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin from Kazakhstan (36-0, 33KOs) next September.



