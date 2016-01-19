EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:16, 19 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Canelo vs Golovkin Promo - Highlights

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAIZNFORM - The GGG account on VKontakte social network posted another promotional video dedicated to the Canelo-Golovkin fight.


    Tags:
    Sport Video Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!