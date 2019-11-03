Canelo vs Kovalev undercard: Kazakhstan’s Meiirim Nursultanov defeats Cristian Olivas

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Meiirim Nursultanov (12-0, 8 КО) crashed Cristian Olivas (16-5, 13 КО) in the WBO light heavyweight title fight between Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev undercard.

He defeated him by a unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90); middleweights, Sports.kz reports.

As a result, Kazakhstan’s undefeated Meiirim Nursultanov earned his 13th straight victory.