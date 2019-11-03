EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:06, 03 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Canelo vs Kovalev undercard: Kazakhstan’s Meiirim Nursultanov defeats Cristian Olivas

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Meiirim Nursultanov (12-0, 8 КО) crashed Cristian Olivas (16-5, 13 КО) in the WBO light heavyweight title fight between Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev undercard.

    He defeated him by a unanimous decision (100-90, 100-90, 100-90); middleweights, Sports.kz reports.

    As a result, Kazakhstan’s undefeated Meiirim Nursultanov earned his 13th straight victory.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!