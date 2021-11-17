CanSino unveiled the world's first inhalable Covid-19 vaccine in China’s Hainan

HAIKOU. KAZINFORM - China’s pharmaceutical company CanSino Biologics Inc., presented the world's first inhalable Covid-19 vaccine at the 5th Hainan International Healthcare Industry Exhibition, the Hainan Daily reports. The vaccine was developed by the biotech company itself, TASS reports.

«The coronavirus mainly enters the human body through the cells of the mucous membrane of the respiratory tract. [The membrane’s] immune function is of paramount importance,» said Zhao Guojun, Deputy Sales Director of CanSino. «Creating a reliable immune response in the mucous membrane allows the virus to be destroyed before it affects the tissue.»

The inhalable vaccine creates a kind of protective shield for the human respiratory system, he said. «It's effective in preventing the spread of infection,» the deputy director added.

He assured that this type of vaccine causes the immune system to generate antibodies quicker than after getting the traditional shot. Zhao Guojun said it also lasts longer than conventional vaccination.

In February, the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of the People's Republic of China granted conditional approval for the sale of the CanSino inhalable vaccine on the Chinese market. It has already been widely used in the PRC. According to the manufacturer, the drug is not only safe and painless, but also highly effective.

The Hainan International Health Industry Exhibition is considered to be one of the key events of the province during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025). It is an important platform for establishing partnerships between the southernmost Chinese region and other countries in the field of medicine. It has gradually shaped the world's perception of Hainan as an important regional center for high quality medical services.