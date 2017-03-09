EN
    09:20, 09 March 2017

    Capacity at MSG to be increased for Golovkin vs. Jacobs

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Given that there is a huge demand for first category tickets for the upcoming fight between Gennady Golovkin and Daniel Jacobs, the organizers decided to increase the capacity at the Madison Square Garden, Sports.kz reports.

    The original capacity of the arena was 20,789 spectators.

    Note that it is planned to increase the number of seats in the sectors close to the ring, prices there range from $400 to $1000. Whereas there are still plenty of cheaper $100 tickets available.

    Golovkin vs Jacobs will take place on March 18 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

     

