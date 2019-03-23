Capital city renaming is logical appreciation of merits of Leader of the Nation, view

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM "Naming the capital city after the First President is logical appreciation of merits of the Leader of the Nation in building independent Kazakhstan," member of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, deputy chairman of Janghyru zholy, head of Zharasym youth organization Timur Dzhumurbayev said.



"I was born in sovereign Kazakhstan, our generation binds all the country's victories and success to the name of the First President," he added.



"Kazakhstan is known and is recognized the worldwide. Kazakhstan is a universally accepted Central Asian leader, an advocate of peace and accord, nuclear disarmament and global security. Nazarbayev is an architect of the new capital. Today the phenomenon of the new Kazakhstan's capital is known the worldwide. For the past 20 years the city has grown into a modern megacity attracting lots of tourists and investors," he noted.



"Nursultan Nazarbayev played the key role in building the new capital of Kazakhstan. I think it is right and logical to name the city that was built due to his decisiveness after the First President," he resumed.