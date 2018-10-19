EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:24, 19 October 2018 | GMT +6

    Capsule hotel opened at Astana Airport

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A futuristic capsule hotel has been opened at T1 terminal at Astana International Airport, according to the Airport's press service.

    The visitors can take a shower, sleep, enjoy comfortable UV capsules which were produced using the Japanese technology.

    The hotel offers everything required for comfortable stay: smart TV, LED-lighting, electrical outlets, USB charges, a reading table, air conditioner, ventilation, fire safety system, alarm clock, an extension bed with clean bedding and personal hygiene products.

    The facility can accommodate up to 10 guests, who are provided with SMART-cards to use the hotel. The visitors can track their flights on stationary tablets.



    First capsule hotels appeared in Japan and immediately gained popularity among tourists. Such capsule hotels are functioning today in many largest airports of the world: Dubai, Atlanta (the U.S.), Amsterdam, Munich, London, Tokyo, and Mexico.

    Tags:
    Tourism Astana Tourism and Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!