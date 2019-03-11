'Captain Marvel' dominates S. Korean theaters

SEOUL. KAZINFORM "Captain Marvel" had a big opening weekend at the South Korean box office.

The highly anticipated American film gathered 2.26 million admissions from Friday to Sunday, powering to the top of the weekend box office chart, data from the Korean Film Council (KOFIC) showed Monday, Yonhap reports.

The superhero flick surpassed 3 million admissions on the fifth day of its run, passing the mark faster than "Iron Man 3," the top-grossing solo Marvel film ever in South Korea, and as fast as "Spider-Man: Homecoming."



The 21st entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Captain Marvel" depicts the birth of a new hero, Captain Marvel, who rises to be the last hope of the Avengers.

Well behind in second place was "A Resistance," a biopic about Yu Gwan-sun, an icon of the March 1, 1919, Independence Movement against Japanese colonizers.

The Korean film added 130,694 views in its second weekend for a cumulative total of 1.04 million admissions.

Starring Ko A-sung, Kim Sae-byeok and Kim Ye-eun, the movie tells the story of Yu and several other women who were imprisoned in cell No. 8 of Seoul's Seodaemun Prison for their leading roles in Korean independence protests. Korea was a colony of Japan from 1910 to 1945.

In third, "Svaha: The Sixth Finger" added 90,685 admissions in its third weekend for a cumulative total of 2.3 million.

The local mystery thriller, directed by Jang Jae-hyun, is about a pastor who encounters mysterious figures and incidents while trying to expose a covert Buddhist cult.

"Innocent Witness," led by Jung Woo-sung and Kim Hyang-gi, slipped to fourth in its fourth weekend with 87,558 admissions.

"Extreme Job," which ruled the weekend box office for about a month earlier this year, fell to fifth place with 71,909 admissions. The Korean cop comedy had logged a running total of 16.17 million views by Sunday.