    15:19, 08 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Car bomb explosion hits police station in Turkish province of Mardin

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - A car bomb exploded near a police station in the Turkish province of Mardin on Wednesday. Several people were reportedly injured, local media report.

    An explosion occurred in the town of Midyat located near the Syrian border. A large number of ambulance and police vehicles arrived at the site, Turkish broadcaster NTV said.

    According to eyewitnesses, the attack included several car bombs.

    A day earlier a terrorist attack in Istanbul killed at least 11 people, including 7 police officers, Sputniknews.com reports.

