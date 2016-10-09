Car bomb explosion in southeastern Turkey kills 6 servicemen

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Six Turkish soldiers were killed in a car bomb explosion near a gendarmerie post in the Semdinli district of the Hakkari province in southeast Turkey, local media reported on Sunday.

Another seven soldiers were injured in the explosion, according to the NTV broadcaster. Turkish security forces have repeatedly carried out operations against members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) outlawed by Ankara in the Hakkari province.

Source: Sputnik