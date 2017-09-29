Car bomb kills 7 in Somalia

MOGADISHU. KAZINFORM Seven people were killed and dozens more wounded Thursday when a car packed with explosives detonated outside a restaurant in Mogadishu, EFE reports with reference to the country's officials.

While no group issued a claim of responsibility for the attack, police suspect that al-Shabaab, a militant Islamic organization with links to al-Qaeda, was behind the blast.

The car bomb exploded outside London Gate restaurant, near one of the most crowded gardens in the city.

The death toll is expected to increase, as some of the wounded are in serious condition.

This is the third car bomb attack in Somalia in the last three weeks, including two blasts in the capital.

Al-Shabaab controls parts of central and southern Somalia and seeks to establish an Islamic state in the African country.

Somalia has been experiencing unrest and conflict since 1991, following the ouster of long-time leader Mohamed Siad Barre.