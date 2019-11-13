Car bombing hits foreign advisors’ vehicle in Kabul, killing 7 Afghan civilians

KABUL. KAZINFORM - Seven Afghan civilians were killed and 10 people, including four foreign nationals, were wounded in a car bomb blast here on Wednesday, an official said, Xinhua reports.

«The car bomb struck a vehicle belonging to a foreign security company named GardaWorld. As a result, seven Afghan civilians were martyred and 10 people, including four foreign nationals, were wounded,» spokesman of Interior Ministry Nasrat Rahimi wrote on twitter, adding that children were among the dead and injured.

The large explosion occurred in Sarak-e-Qasim locality of Qasaba neighborhood near Afghan Interior Ministry building during the morning rush hour. The injured foreigners aboard the bomb-proof vehicle reportedly serve as security advisors to the interior ministry.

Nearby buildings, a couple of shops and vehicles were damaged in the powerful blast.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The capital city with a population of nearly 5 million has been hit by series of terror attacks over the past couple of years.

In mid September, 22 people, including six Afghan army personnel, were killed and 38 others wounded in a Taliban suicide bomb blast in a diplomatic district in Kabul.