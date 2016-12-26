Car burnt down in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM A car burnt down on a road in Almaty city on Sunday, Kazinform correspondent reported citing the local emergencies department.

The call on a burning Mazda car in Medeu district of the city was registered on December 25 at 04:21p.m. A firefighting brigade arrived at the scene in seven minutes, at 16:58.

The fire covered the area of 2 square meters and was liquidated at 04:35p.m.

As the emergencies department says, the fire was caused by a short circuit in the vehicle’s engine.