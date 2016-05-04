Car capsizes, rams into store in Almaty city

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A Mitsubishi Pajero car has rammed into a store in Almaty city this morning, Kazinform correspondent Dinara Balymbetova reports.

According to reports, the accident occurred at the intersection of Tlendiyev and Karasai Batyr streets at 8:20 a.m. local time.

Witnesses say that the Mitsubishi Pajero vehicle was moving along Tlendiyev Street when a Toyota Ipsum car crashed into it at the crossroads. The Mitsubishi Pajero capsized and rammed into the construction materials store.

Drivers and passengers of both vehicles were treated at the scene. No serious injuries were reported.