Car catches fire in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A car burnt down in one of the streets in the Kazakh capital Tuesday evening, Kazinform reports.

According to reports, the fire engulfed an Audi car at the intersection of Republic Avenue and Kenesary Street in Nur-Sultan at around 6:00 pm local time. When the firefighters arrived at the scene, the blaze engulfed the entire vehicle.

The fire was liquidated by 6:06 pm. No casualties or injuries were reported.