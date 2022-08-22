EN
    14:32, 22 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Car catches on fire in Nur-Sultan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A car caught on fire in Nur-Sultan today in the morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The accident occurred at 09:57 am at the intersection of Shakarim Kudaiberdiuly and Ili streets, as Volkswagen Passat caught on fire. When a firefighting brigade arrived at the scene, they saw the car's burning engine block and passenger compartment. The fire was extinguished at 10:15 am, local emergencies department says.

    Road accidents Kazakhstan Incidents Nur-Sultan
