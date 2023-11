ALMATY. KAZINFORM A car crashed into a flower shop in Almaty.

According to the municipal internal affairs department, the accident occurred at the intersection of Tole Bi and Auezov streets, when a Mercedes collided with Daewoo Nexia, while making a turn to the left. As a result, Daewoo smashed into the flower pavilion. A driver of the car was injured, but refused from hospitalization.