EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:01, 11 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Car crashes into restaurant hitting 6-year-old girl in Karaganda

    None
    None
    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A 6-year-old girl was hit by a car that crashed into the door of a restaurant in Karaganda city on Saturday (June 10), Kazinform correspondent. 

    The girl's friend had a birthday party in the restaurant on the day the accident happened. The girl was standing at the door when the Toyota car crashed into it.

    The girl sustained head injury and was rushed into a hospital.

    The police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

    Tags:
    Karaganda region Incidents Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!