Car crashes into restaurant hitting 6-year-old girl in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A 6-year-old girl was hit by a car that crashed into the door of a restaurant in Karaganda city on Saturday (June 10), Kazinform correspondent.

The girl's friend had a birthday party in the restaurant on the day the accident happened. The girl was standing at the door when the Toyota car crashed into it.



The girl sustained head injury and was rushed into a hospital.



The police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.



