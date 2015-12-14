Car driven by 20yo Uzbek downed child

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Traffic accident involving a bicyclist took place in Munaily district of Mangystau region, Kazinform refers to lada.kz.

A 20-year-old citizen of Uzbekistan, temporarily residing in the village of Baskuduk was behind the wheel of Opel Vectra. The man was driving past a shop when knocked down the cyclist moving along the edge of a road. As a result of the road accident the nine-year old boy with bruises and hematomas was taken to a hospital.