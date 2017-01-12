Car drivers to pay congestion charge when entering Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As per a road map of public transport development, since spring 2017, car drivers will have to pay congestion charge when arriving in Astana in rush hours.

According to Astana Mayor’s Office, fees will be collected from 7:00am to 10:00am from those driving into the city from the suburbs located along Kokshetau, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda highways as well as from Kosshy and Korgalzhyn.

According to Transport Director of Astana LRT company Rustam Khalilev, such measures will motivate people to use buses. Those arriving in the city will be able to leave their cars at special parking spaces.

“Suburban traffic is being developed today. We are buying new buses and we are launching new routes. Paid parking system is being implemented, which will motivate people not to leave their cars for a long period. Our citizens park their cars near the House of Ministries thus making it impossible to find a free space,” explained he.

“Our objective is not to gather payments. On the contrary, we want to reduce traffic congestion in rush hours – from 7:00am to 9:30am,” Khalilev added.

According to him, more than 75,000 cars arrive in Astana daily from suburban areas. 30-40% of them enter the city in the mornings.