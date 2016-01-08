EN
    18:19, 08 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Car falls through ice in W Kazakhstan, driver safe

    URALSK. KAZINFORM - A car fell through ice in West Kazakhstan region on Thursday evening, the regional emergencies office reports.

    The accident occurred on the Ural River next to Aksuat village. The driver managed to get out of the vehicle through a window while it was sinking through ice.
    At the moment local rescuers are trying to pull the car out of the water.
    The West Kazakhstan region authorities highly recommend locals avoid crossing the rivers on vehicles as ice is too thin.

    West Kazakhstan region
