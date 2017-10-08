EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:00, 08 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Car hits people near Natural History Museum in London

    None
    None
    LONDON. KAZINFORM Several people have been injured after a car hit pedestrians near the Natural History Museum in London, WAM refers to local police service.

    The Metropolitan Police said one person had been detained following the incident at 14:20 BST in Exhibition Road in South Kensington.

    Video footage that emerged on Twitter showed a man being restrained on the ground.

    A BBC reporter at the scene said she had been told by police that the injuries were minor.

    Police said inquiries are underway to establish the circumstances.

    A Downing Street spokesman said the prime minister is "being kept up to date on events".

    The current terror threat level in the UK is "severe" - the second highest - meaning an attack is highly likely.

     

    Tags:
    EU Incidents Europe World News Terrorism
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!