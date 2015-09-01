Car import duties to fall by 13.3% in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The import duties on new cars will decline by 13.3% following Kazakhstan's accession to the World Trade Organization, the Committee of Industrial Development and Industrial Safety of the Investments and Development Ministry says.

Presently, the average rates of import duties on new transport make about 27.9%. Upon Kazakhstan's entry to the WTO the rates will decrease by 13.3% while annual import duties will be lowered by 0.5-0.6% and will reach 10.8% at last, a press release reads. Meanwhile, the import duties on used cars will remain high (about 25% now) and will decrease stage-by-stage to 15%. As for buses and cargo vehicles their import duties will make 10% of their cost.