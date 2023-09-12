Car overturns as a result of crash in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – A car flipped after a two-vehicle accident at 9:00 am in the city of Petropavlovsk, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Video captured the moment a Mercedes-Benz and a Mitsubishi Galant cars crashed, sending the latter to overturn.

According to the police department’s press service, a driver of the Mitsubishi Galant lost control of the vehicle, drove on the sidewalk and the car capsized.

«A 34-year-old passenger was taken to the medical facility for treatment. The 32-year-old Mercedes-Benz and the 34-year-old Mitsubishi Galant vehicle drivers were sent to undergo medical examination.