PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – A Mitsubishi vehicle has been hospitalized in Pavlodar earlier this morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The accident happened at around 4:50 am in Chokin Street in Pavlodar city when the Mitsubishi vehicle capsized on a motorway.

As a result, the driver was rushed to a local hospital. He was alone in the vehicle at the moment of the incident.

An investigation is underway.