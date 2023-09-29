EN
    12:39, 29 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Car rams into bus stop in Astana injuring several people

    road accident
    Photo: Screenshot

    A Mazda rammed into a bus stop in the Kazakh capital earlier this morning injuring several people, Kazinform correspondent reports. 

    The video of the car crash went viral on social media.

    The horrific road accident happened around 8:31 am on Baiturssynov Street when the Mazda driver lost control of the vehicle due to the fault of another driver and rammed into the people waiting for the public transport at the bus stop.

    Several people sustained various injuries and were rushed to a hospital. The police are investigating.

     

