    09:45, 23 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Car rams into freight train in Akmola region, 2 hospitalized

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – A car crashed into a freight train in Akmola region on Friday evening, Kazinform has learnt from the regional press service.

    According to the reports, the Audi-100 car rammed into a moving freight train en route Nur-Sultan-Kokshetau.

    As a result of the crash, the 35-year-old driver and the 67-year-old female passenger were hospitalized with various injuries.

    The accident has not affected the movement of trains in the area.

