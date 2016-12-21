EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:14, 21 December 2016 | GMT +6

    Car recycling plant to be built in Karaganda

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The construction of the Kazakhstan's first vehicle recycling facility will begin in Karaganda in August 2017. It is expected to process 50 thousand cars per year, Kazinform has learnt from kolesa.kz.

    A new Italian equipment will allow processing from 20 to 25 cars per hour - 150 cars per shift.

    The new facility is expected to be one of a complete cycle. Flatted car shells will be further processed at the metallurgical plants of Karaganda region. Processing depth is set at 90 percent of ramshackle vehicles.

    Kazakhstan launched junk car recycling program on November 21.  

    Tags:
    Karaganda region Industry Industrial and Innovation policy of Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!