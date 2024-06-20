Car rental service introduced at Astana airport

The AVIS Car Rental company, which operates in more than 160 countries worldwide, has launched its service at the Astana International Airport, Kazinform News Agency cites the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In collaboration with the Parqour company, the capital's airport is set to inaugurate the Valet Service. This initiative will facilitate the convenient departure of passengers' vehicles from the terminal, allowing them to promptly proceed to the check-in or boarding areas.

Furthermore, the airport is currently engaged in repair and construction activities within the capital city's airport premises. The paving stones and curbs in front of the terminals are currently being repaired. To guarantee an appropriate microclimate and compliance with the requisite sanitary and epidemiological standards during the summer season, the airport carries out repair and restoration initiatives on climate control apparatus and terminal ventilation systems.

The prayer rooms have undergone renovation and are now located in the domestic departures terminal. The prayer rooms for men and women, situated on the first floor of the arrivals hall, offer passengers and visitors a convenient and comfortable environment. An additional prayer room is available in the sterile T2 area on the second floor of the Astana International Airport, affording passengers the opportunity to perform namaz before departure.

The airport's primary objective is to enhance the quality of passenger service, a goal that is subject to continuous evaluation.