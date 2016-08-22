Caravan of Culture will arrive in Kyrgyzstan from China

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - The Caravan of Culture and Cooperation will arrive in Kyrgyzstan from the People's Republic of China on August 20, 2016 to participate in the Second World Nomad Games.

The caravan is 1.5 kilometers long, and consists of 56 camels and 10 horses with carts, and a motorcade of 13 cars, a tent camp and a creative group.

The caravan will cover 355 kilometers around Kyrgyzstan in August and September. The participants will walk on foot through the central streets of towns and cities as a promotion of the World Nomad Games, and afterwards will participate in the cultural programs at Kyrchyn Gorge.

A caravan traveled along an ancient trade route starting September 19th, 2013 from Xi'an under the personal direction of General Secretary of the PRC Xi Jinping as part of the creation of the "One Belt, One Road" program.

The destination city of the caravan will be Osh - one of the most important centers of the Silk Road.

Kazinform refers to Kabar.kg