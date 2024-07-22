Cardiac surgery team performs unique heart surgery in Kostanay region

A new type of heart surgery has been performed for the first time without cutting the chest In the Kostanay region, reports a correspondent of the Kazinform agency.

The operation took place on July 9. The patient underwent aortic valve replacement through an intercostal incision, rather than cutting the chest as was previously done.

The regional health department said in a statement that the patient had their aortic valve replaced. This unique operation with minimal risks was performed for the first time.

“Cardiologists at the Kostanay Regional Cardiac Center performed the aortic valve replacement. The operation was done through a mini-thoracotomy on the right side [Ed.note - the intercostal incision was 5 cm], under conditions of artificial circulation. Usually, such operations were performed using sternotomy, where surgeons make a longitudinal cut of the sternum [Ed.note - usually 25 cm long]. This method is quite traumatic for patients,” the department’s statement reads.

The surgery was carried out as part of the compulsory health insurance system. Since the beginning of summer, the cardiac surgery department has performed more than 20 different types of heart surgeries.