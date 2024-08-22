Cardiff University to open its campus in Astana

World’s 33 leading research universities intend to open their branches in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency quotes Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek as saying at the August Summit of Teachers.

Addressing the participants, Sayasat Nurbek said the ministry set a priority to turn Kazakhstan into a large academic and research center.

He reminded that the world’s 33 leading research universities had agreed to open their branches in Kazakhstan.

“This work is ongoing. Today I have returned from London, where we signed a contract with Cardiff University, member of Russel Group which represents 24 leading UK universities,” said Sayasat Nurbek, adding that the campus will open in Astana.

The first goal set to Cardiff University is to train teachers in accordance with the international standards.